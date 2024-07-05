J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,765 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,065. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

