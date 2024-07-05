J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 609 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. 4,846,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985,748. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

