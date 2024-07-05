J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 90.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.31. 785,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.22 and its 200-day moving average is $510.14. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

