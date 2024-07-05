J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 137,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,870. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.