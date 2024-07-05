J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.33. 12,628,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,988. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $446.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

