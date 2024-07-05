J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $389.68. 1,906,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.89 and a 200-day moving average of $317.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.72, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

