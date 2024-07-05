J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.78. 2,298,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

