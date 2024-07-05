J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $269,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $914.57. 2,873,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,616. The company has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

