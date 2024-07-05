J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 2,380,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,586. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

