J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,519. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

