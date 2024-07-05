J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $791,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.49. 2,552,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.