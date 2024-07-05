J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $908,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

