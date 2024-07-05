J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,681. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.