J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 163.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5,244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVOO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.42.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

