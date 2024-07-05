J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,042,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 345,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

