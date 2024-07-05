J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.82. 48,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,547. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

