J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 389 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 490,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

