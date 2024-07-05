J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 441 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $284,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 792,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

