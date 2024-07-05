J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 454 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.04. 239,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,175. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

