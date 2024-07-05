Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.62.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,201,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.