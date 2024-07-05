Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 390,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

