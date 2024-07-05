Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $589.92

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153993 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

