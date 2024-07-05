JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Gannett Stock Up 0.4 %
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 703,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
