JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Domo Stock Performance

Domo stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Domo by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

