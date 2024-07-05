Joby Aviation’s (JOBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.06.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,925 shares of company stock worth $1,613,729 in the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $95,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 227,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

