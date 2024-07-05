Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

