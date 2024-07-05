JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.43.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.