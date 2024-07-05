JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $128.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

