JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $172.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

