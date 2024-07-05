Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

