KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.74

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $11.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 139,487 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $497.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $95,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,808 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,370,000. StemPoint Capital LP increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,161,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 737,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

