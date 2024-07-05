Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,561,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,957,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

