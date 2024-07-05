Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 132.88 ($1.68), with a volume of 117371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.69).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Kistos in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
