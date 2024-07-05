Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LADR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

LADR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,758,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

