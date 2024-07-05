LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LCNB worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LCNB by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,754. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

