Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $32.93.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

