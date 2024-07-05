Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 2,795,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,353,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 376,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

