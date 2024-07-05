Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares traded.
Lithium X Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.57.
About Lithium X Energy
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium X Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.