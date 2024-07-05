Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $466.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

