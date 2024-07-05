Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,712 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

