Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.02.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,484,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,538,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

