Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,042 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

