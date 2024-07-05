Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 125,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

