Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
U-Haul Stock Performance
Shares of UHAL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 125,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10.
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U-Haul
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.