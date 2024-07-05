Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,005. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.98 and its 200-day moving average is $282.60.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,118 shares of company stock worth $68,528,038. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.