Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,359 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 8,163,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,232. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.