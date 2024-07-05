London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,600.00

Shares of London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,600 ($45.54) and last traded at GBX 3,445 ($43.57), with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($42.37).

London Security Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,072.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,061.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,994.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. London Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,966.29%.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.