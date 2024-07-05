LUXO (LUXO) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $3.38 million and $29,260.79 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LUXO

