MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.73

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.73 and last traded at $113.67, with a volume of 147135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 117,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

