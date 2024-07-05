Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.54 and last traded at 0.53. 31,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 243,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

Magic Empire Global Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.73.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

