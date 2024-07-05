Mario J. Gabelli Buys 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.29 per share, with a total value of $21,145.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,792. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

AC stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $642 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

